Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Shares Up 6.8%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 242,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,276,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Down 7.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.99%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,417.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 265.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,690,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,472 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

