iHuman (NYSE:IH) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Head-To-Head Analysis

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman 10.98% 15.51% 9.06% Vitru 7.94% 13.30% 4.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iHuman and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation & Earnings

Vitru has a consensus target price of $22.75, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than iHuman.

This table compares iHuman and Vitru’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $142.89 million 1.15 $15.92 million $0.30 10.27 Vitru $255.14 million 2.07 $18.08 million $0.74 21.08

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iHuman has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vitru beats iHuman on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iHuman

iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

