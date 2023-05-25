IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,686.00

Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,686 ($20.97) and last traded at GBX 1,664 ($20.70), with a volume of 2953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,658 ($20.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,655 ($20.58) to GBX 1,800 ($22.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,765 ($21.95) to GBX 1,870 ($23.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.63) to GBX 2,000 ($24.88) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

IMI Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,547.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,476.88. The stock has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

IMI Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at IMI

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $8.30. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,988.51%.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.57), for a total transaction of £150,389.89 ($187,052.10). Insiders acquired 25 shares of company stock worth $38,100 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Further Reading

