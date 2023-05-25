Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.88.

IMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Oil

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,626 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,299,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.3674 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.64%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

