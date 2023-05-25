Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.26% of Innoviz Technologies worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 7,156,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of INVZ stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $370.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.49. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,497.99% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.