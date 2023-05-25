Insider Buying: Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Director Purchases 56,089 Shares of Stock

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) Director James M. Kilts bought 56,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,260.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of ADV stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

