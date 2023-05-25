Insider Buying: American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Director Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Marberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Michael Marberry purchased 150 shares of American Water Works stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,065.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $143.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after buying an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after buying an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

