Insider Buying: General Motors (NYSE:GM) CFO Buys $1,010,600.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.