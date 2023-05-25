Insider Buying: Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) CEO Acquires $1,000,188.00 in Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $350.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 234.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp non traded business development company seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of USD 10 – 250 million and annual revenue of USD 50 million – 2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defense, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

