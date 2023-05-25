Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells 2,013 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $397,728.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,309.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average of $197.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.01 and a 52 week high of $229.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Articles

