Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells 101,340 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $26.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

