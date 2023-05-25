Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Insider Sells $507,474.76 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $507,474.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $80.90.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth $116,116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graco by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,868,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,577,000 after buying an additional 1,538,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 626.8% in the first quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

