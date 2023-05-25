Insider Selling: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) SVP Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

On Thursday, February 23rd, Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.02.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.