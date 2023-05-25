Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,313.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,065.55 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,473.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,475.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after acquiring an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.