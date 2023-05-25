Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.