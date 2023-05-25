Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
OSI Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ OSIS opened at $117.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.98. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
