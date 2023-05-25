Insider Selling: Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) SVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 41.18%. The company’s revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Range Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,514,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Range Resources by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP lifted its position in Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.