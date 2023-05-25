Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $2,372,760.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.09.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.