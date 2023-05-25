Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $2,372,760.00 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.81, for a total transaction of $2,185,707.42.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00.
  • On Monday, April 10th, Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $944,753.94.
  • On Wednesday, March 29th, Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02.
  • On Wednesday, March 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $177.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.12 and a 200 day moving average of $147.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 300,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after buying an additional 15,034 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.09.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

