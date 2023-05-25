Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,399.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 20.53 and a current ratio of 17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $703.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. World Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $150.24.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

World Acceptance Company Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

