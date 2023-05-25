Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $1,491,975.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 22nd, Mark Adams sold 2,362 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $177,244.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Adams sold 1 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $77.00.

Shares of XPEL opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $87.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $78.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of XPEL in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

