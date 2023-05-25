Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of Insperity worth $73,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,132,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,927,000 after acquiring an additional 486,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 724,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,714,000 after acquiring an additional 409,174 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $13,112,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Insperity by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 138,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

NSP stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.19. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.74 and a 1 year high of $131.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $1,523,742. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

