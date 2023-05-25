Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO Sells $19,399,090.08 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intapp Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTA. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading

