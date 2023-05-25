Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.25.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

