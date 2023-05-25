Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICPT. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

Shares of ICPT opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $21.86.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. On average, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 106,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

