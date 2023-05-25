International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 3.1 %
NYSE:THM opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.51 million, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.82. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.76.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.