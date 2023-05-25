Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,917 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $23,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.14 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $13.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

