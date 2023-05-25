iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Stock Position Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.06% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGZ opened at $107.59 on Thursday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $111.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

