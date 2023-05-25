iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 66,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 106,336 shares.The stock last traded at $73.49 and had previously closed at $73.69.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOO. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

