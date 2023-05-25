iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 430,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 715,148 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $66.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

