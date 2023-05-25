iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMGet Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,668 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $121,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWM stock opened at $175.54 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

