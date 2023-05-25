Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,136,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928,974 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.34% of Itaú Unibanco worth $156,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE ITUB opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
