Jack A. Pacheco Sells 5,000 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SMART Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,966,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 356,735 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 373.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 113,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SMART Global by 146.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 18.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SMART Global

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

