Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,361 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.37% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $24,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 32,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 31.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $146.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.51%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.