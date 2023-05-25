James Mark Harmsworth Sells 5,037 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Stock

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) CFO James Mark Harmsworth sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $283,986.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,277.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
James Mark Harmsworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 22nd, James Mark Harmsworth sold 9,963 shares of HCI Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $557,629.11.
HCI Group Stock Performance
NYSE HCI opened at $56.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $73.16.
HCI Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.
Institutional Trading of HCI Group
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 80.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About HCI Group
HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.
