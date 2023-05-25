Jason Marc Adler Purchases 100,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,236,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,145.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cronos Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $1.88 on Thursday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth about $2,115,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the first quarter worth about $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 318,019 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

