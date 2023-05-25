Jason Robins Sells 150,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,784,717.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. MKM Partners lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

