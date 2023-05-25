Jason Robins Sells 200,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $4,798,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,456,029 shares in the company, valued at $130,890,135.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $26.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $102,351,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,108,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

