Jeff Boyce Buys 40,473 Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) Director Jeff Boyce bought 40,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.29.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$423.76 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 18.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.4135166 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

TVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Stories

