Jennifer Daniels Sells 24,703 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.48 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Articles

