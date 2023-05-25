John A. Bartholdson Buys 1,136,675 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson acquired 1,136,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,205,149.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,730,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,467.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bioventus Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 55.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bioventus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth about $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bioventus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bioventus by 357.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.