John A. Bartholdson Purchases 178,998 Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) Director John A. Bartholdson bought 178,998 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $372,315.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,909,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BVS opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.28.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 55.77%. The firm had revenue of $125.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Bioventus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.
