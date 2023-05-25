John L. Hennessy Sells 800 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $126.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

