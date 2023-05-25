Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 104,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 46,389 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,788,000 after buying an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 358,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $407.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

