Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,178,548,000 after purchasing an additional 803,013 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,751,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $407.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.94.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

