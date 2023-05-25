Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,599 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $70,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Insider Activity

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $156.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.