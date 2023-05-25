Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JNCE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of JNCE opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jounce Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares in the company, valued at $349,241.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,136,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 886,639 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 79,005 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 603.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 159,134 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

