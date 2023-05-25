Juniper Networks, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $195,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,312,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,700 shares of company stock worth $847,251 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,963,000 after buying an additional 2,776,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 995.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 2,468,496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,073,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $130,175,000 after buying an additional 2,310,476 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 1,561,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

