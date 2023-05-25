Kathryn Romano Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 276,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

