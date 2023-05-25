Kathryn Romano Sells 25,000 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 19th, Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $123.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,010.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after buying an additional 276,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

