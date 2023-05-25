Kathryn Romano Sells 28,428 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CAO Kathryn Romano sold 28,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $2,702,081.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathryn Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, Kathryn Romano sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.04, for a total transaction of $2,726,000.00.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.17 and a 1-year high of $123.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.