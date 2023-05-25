Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 52,193 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90.

APP opened at $24.43 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

