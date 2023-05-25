Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 52,193 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APPGet Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 6th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.5 %

APP opened at $24.43 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.94.

AppLovin (NYSE:APPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on AppLovin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 74.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 254.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

