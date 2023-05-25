KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.33% of KB Home worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $43.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.51. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $46.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 6.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.